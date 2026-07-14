Cardinals plan ‘illusion of complexity’ under Mike LaFleur

TEMPE, Ariz. — Mike LaFleur is a football coach, not a magician, but his offense in his first year as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach will be built around a familiar principle of magic: illusion. “The reason this does so well is it thrives off complimentary looks and simplicity with the illusion of complexity through motions, similar formations,” quarterback Gardner Minshew II said.

The phrase “illusion of complexity” became a recurring theme for the Cardinals during OTAs and minicamp. LaFleur’s version of the West Coast offense aims to make defenses think one thing while the offense does another, according to players on the roster. The goal is to keep packages simple while creating enough variation to force hesitation from opponents.

Motions are central to that plan, but LaFleur stressed the movements will always serve a purpose. “I always say you don’t want to just motion to motion,” he said, adding motions are used to change leverages and matchups. He likened the approach to basketball teams using screens to generate favorable matchups rather than moving players purely for spectacle.

Tight end Trey McBride said much of what Arizona will do will look the same on the surface. That similarity, he explained, allows the offense to alternate subtly between concepts — for example, running a play-action on one snap and a true run on the next — and force defensive uncertainty. Minshew said the approach “puts a seed of doubt” in defenses and demands the Cardinals become highly proficient at their core concepts.

LaFleur outlined practical objectives for motions, including aligning blockers for cleaner blocks and creating matchups that can turn short gains into longer plays. He noted the team may run the same play across games with only a slight adjustment in motion or formation. “I hope these guys know we’re not just doing it to look cute,” LaFleur said, emphasizing intent behind the design and the expectation that players will execute the scheme.