Carson Beck smiled briefly in the first quarter Sunday when he saw Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald across the line of scrimmage, a moment the Arizona rookie had pictured as a child. His NFL debut ended in a 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Beck finished with 108 passing yards, two interceptions, no touchdowns, a fumble and five sacks while playing every offensive snap.

Beck became the third player in the last 10 years to have multiple interceptions and a fumble in his NFL debut, joining Bryce Young in 2023 and Spencer Rattler in 2024. The Cardinals selected Beck in the third round and there were early signs of why: he completed two deep throws on his first two drives for 21 and 31 yards.

Coach Mike LaFleur defended Beck’s preparation and decision-making after the game. “He did everything we asked him to do,” LaFleur said. “So, all in all, for the amount of plays and what we asked him to do, I was impressed.” LaFleur also said Beck threw intermediate passes “really well,” looked sturdy in the pocket and described his mentality as “awesome.”

Arizona’s offense struggled as a unit. The Cardinals ran 34 offensive plays, the second-fewest in a game this season across the league, the fewest for Arizona in 25 seasons and the fewest by a home team since 1999. The team totaled 123 yards and six first downs, both the fewest by any team this season, and dropped to 0-for-6 on third downs.

Beck said he felt comfortable in his first start because of his preparation but acknowledged areas for improvement, including third-down conversions and deep-shot efficiency (6.0 yards per attempt). He described the experience as “the ebbs and flows of football” and emphasized responding when things go bad. After the game he walked the locker room, shook hands and thanked his teammates.

Beck also spoke about the emotional side of his debut, noting that seeing Garrett and Donald made him think, “This is sick,” and that playing in his first game “was cool.” He added, “Losing is awful, so I don’t get that twisted… I hate losing.”