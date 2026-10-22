Carling Knockout Cup round of 16: fixtures, times, format and TV info

According to ESPN, South Africa’s Carling Knockout Cup begins on Saturday, with all 16 Premiership clubs due to play their round-of-16 matches between Saturday and Wednesday in a single-leg knockout format.

The tournament’s traditional ‘big three’ — Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns — are all scheduled for Tuesday evening. Defending champions Orlando Pirates meet recently promoted Milford FC, Sundowns face Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs take on TS Galaxy, according to ESPN’s schedule.

This edition is the fourth since the competition was relaunched in 2023 under a new sponsor after a three-year break. The league cup traces its origins to 1982’s Datsun Challenge and has previously been staged under names such as the Coca-Cola Cup, Rothmans Cup and the John Player Special Knockout Cup, ESPN reports.

Orlando Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 after extra time to win last year’s final; that match was Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s final appearance for the club before his move to Chicago Fire. ESPN notes it remains uncertain whether Relebohile Mofokeng or Yanela Mbuthuma got the final touch on the decisive goal. After securing a second cup of the season — having earlier won the 2025 MTN8 — the Buccaneers went on to claim their first Premiership title in 14 years.

The Carling Cup ties from the round of 16 through to the final are single-legged. If matches are level after 90 minutes they go to extra time and, if needed, penalties. For the draw the top eight teams from last season’s Premiership were seeded and the other eight unseeded, so last season’s top eight could not be paired against one another in the round of 16, though they could meet in later rounds, ESPN says.

Round-of-16 fixtures and kick-off times are: Saturday, Oct. 24 — Golden Arrows vs. Chippa United, 3 p.m. (King Zwelithini Stadium); Polokwane City vs. Siwelele FC, 6 p.m. (Old Peter Mokaba). Sunday, Oct. 25 — Kruger United vs. AmaZulu, 3 p.m. (Mbombela Stadium); Sekhukhune United vs. Richards Bay, 6 p.m. (New Peter Mokaba). Tuesday, Oct. 27 — Orlando Pirates vs. Milford FC, 7 p.m. (Orlando Amstel Arena); Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Marumo Gallants, 7 p.m. (Loftus Versfeld); Kaizer Chiefs vs. TS Galaxy, 7 p.m. (FNB Stadium). Wednesday, Oct. 28 — Durban City vs. Stellenbosch FC, 7 p.m. (Chatsworth Stadium), according to ESPN.

All eight round-of-16 matches will be broadcast on SuperSport. Six games will air on SuperSport PSL (channel 202), while Kaizer Chiefs vs. TS Galaxy will be on channel 205 and Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Marumo Gallants on channel 207. ESPN provides coverage of South African football on its digital platforms.