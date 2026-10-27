Carling Knockout last 16: Chiefs, Pirates, Sundowns all in action at 7 p.m.

All three of South Africa’s traditional “big three”—Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns—play home matches simultaneously on Tuesday, with kick-offs scheduled for 7 p.m. CAT. Orlando Pirates host Milford, Kaizer Chiefs face TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Marumo Gallants, according to the Carling Knockout.

Orlando Pirates enter the round as the defending champions. Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have each recorded cup victories in the last 18 months and arrive at the round of 16 after early exits from continental competitions, according to the Carling Knockout.

The Carling Knockout is South Africa’s League Cup and features all 16 Premiership clubs. Ties are decided over a single leg, with extra time and penalties to be used if matches finish level after 90 minutes, according to the competition organisers.

The round of 16 continues a schedule that began over the weekend, with all fixtures in this stage scheduled as single-elimination matches. Tuesday’s triple home slate means the three fixtures will be played at the same time across different venues, according to the Carling Knockout.

Results from the earlier round of 16 matches to date include Golden Arrows 4-0 Chippa United; Polokwane City 0 (3) – (4) 0 Siwelele; Kruger United 0-1 AmaZulu; and Sekhukhune United 3-1 Richards Bay, according to the Carling Knockout.