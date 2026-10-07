Carrick faces rising pressure after Manchester United’s slow start

Michael Carrick is under increasing scrutiny after a difficult start to the 2026-27 season following an encouraging finish to 2025-26, according to the report. A run of positive results late last campaign raised hopes, but United have managed just two wins in their first seven matches in all competitions.

The club’s recent history has intensified scrutiny. Manchester United dismissed managers midseason in each of the past two campaigns — Erik ten Hag in October 2024 and Ruben Amorim in January 2026 — and were midseason sackings recorded in four of the last eight completed seasons, according to the report.

Carrick, who signed a two-year contract as permanent head coach in May, saw a last-minute equalizer secure a 1-1 draw at Fulham before the international break, preventing a third consecutive defeat. The international break was dominated by Manchester City’s legal case with the Premier League, which shifted attention away from Old Trafford for the moment as Tottenham Hotspur prepare to visit.

The contrast between Carrick’s recent caretaker success and the present wobble is stark. After taking over in January, he won 12 of 17 games, suffered only two defeats and recorded victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool while United finished third and qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Those achievements have had limited shielding effect amid the current run.

Results this season have included a defeat to newly promoted Hull City, a poor showing against 10-man Manchester City and a Carabao Cup loss to Brighton after leading 2-0 within 10 minutes. Carrick has pointed to fine margins, citing Everton’s stoppage-time equalizer from Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a wrongly awarded winning goal for Erling Haaland and Fulham’s freak goal that rebounded off goalkeeper Senne Lammens and hit Lisandro Martínez.

Statistically, United have been out-run by several opponents. Fulham covered an extra 6.5 kilometers at Craven Cottage, and United were also out-run by Hull, Ipswich Town and Everton. After five Premier League games, the club ranked 20th of 20 teams for distance at high intensity, time at high intensity, number of sprints and time spent sprinting, though the report notes running metrics do not always correlate directly with results.