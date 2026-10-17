Carrick says United have ‘moved on’ after Martínez outburst; Leeds clash to test unity

Michael Carrick faced questions at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Friday about Lisandro Martínez’s explosive interview following the 2-0 Champions League loss to Atlético Madrid. In that interview Martínez criticized director of football Jason Wilcox, the strength of the squad and, by implication, some team-mates.

Carrick pushed back, saying: “We’ve moved on. This morning there was a really good feeling around the squad … they were in really good spirits and trained really well.” He also suggested the episode could “galvanize” the group and rejected former teammate Wayne Rooney’s warning that the comments could “rip the dressing room apart.”

Martínez is available for Sunday’s trip to Leeds United after talks with Carrick, Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada on Thursday led to an apology and a fine, with no further punishment. The club has tried to move on quickly, but the episode comes amid a difficult start to the season and adds to a sense of restlessness behind the scenes, according to ESPN.

United bosses, according to ESPN sources, are more troubled by Martínez airing his criticisms in public than by their content. Internally there is an acceptance that the squad has weaknesses — particularly at left back — and some officials broadly agreed with Martínez’s comment that the current group was not “ready for this kind of night,” a reference to facing a team of Atlético’s recent European standing.

Club executives said the £50 million revamp of Carrington, completed in August 2025, was designed to encourage face-to-face conversations; one source described Martínez’s decision to go public as a “bizarre approach,” according to ESPN. Carrick has attempted to shield his players this season, responding sharply to outside criticism after early setbacks and saying after Martínez’s error that led to Tottenham’s equalizer in a 1-1 draw: “No, I don’t feel let down.”

Some club sources told ESPN they believed Martínez’s outburst was intended to deflect pressure from Carrick, while others said it was an emotional reaction to another bad result. Sources also say Carrick has his own frustrations about the squad’s strength, according to ESPN.