On Jan. 18, deep into stoppage time of the Africa Cup of Nations final, Brahim Díaz stepped up to the penalty spot with Morocco hoping to clinch the title on home soil. Díaz missed, Édouard Mendy saved the effort, and Senegal went on to win in extra time after a goal from Pape Gueye. On Tuesday, 310 days later, Court of Arbitration for Sport director general Matthieu Reeb announced that CAS had “unanimously” upheld Senegal’s appeal and that the 1-0 victory would stand.

The sequence that precipitated the legal challenge began when Senegal’s opening goal was ruled out for an adjudged push on Achraf Hakimi. The penalty awarded to Morocco prompted Senegal’s players to leave the field in protest. Sadio Mané remained on the pitch to fetch teammates, and players returned while riot police were still confronting Senegal fans in a corner of the stadium.

After play resumed, Díaz sent an attempted panenka into Mendy’s arms. The referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala, later restarted the match in the 109th minute, and extra time produced Pape Gueye’s decisive strike and a Senegal victory on the night in Rabat.

The narrower legal question before CAS was whether CAF’s Appeal Board could subsequently declare Senegal to have forfeited the final and award Morocco a 3-0 win after the referee had allowed play to continue. Morocco argued the match should not have been resumed; Senegal argued it should. Reeb explained that “both teams were on the pitch again and both expressed their willingness to resume.” CAS determined the referee “did not commit any error of law” and that the decision to continue belonged to him.

CAS ruled that Morocco could not be made champions of a final they had lost on the pitch and that a match cannot be replayed by a committee months later. Former head coach Pape Thiaw, speaking in the immediate aftermath, said he had acted to “protect my players from injustice,” calling the withdrawal an emotional reaction to perceived bias. The withdrawal was also described in reports as an attempt to change the conditions of the contest by walking away from it.