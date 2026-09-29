Case Keenum, Bears defense upset Eagles 27-7 on Monday Night Football

CHICAGO — Case Keenum, starting his first regular-season game in 1,009 days, guided the Chicago Bears to a 27-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The 38-year-old third-string quarterback was 24-of-34 for 247 yards and two passing touchdowns, and he also scored on a 1-yard run — his first rushing touchdown since 2019.

Keenum completed 11-of-11 passes for 145 yards and two scores against the blitz, a mark tied for the fourth-most completions without an incompletion in the 20 years ESPN has tracked blitzes, according to ESPN. He connected routinely with Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland, and improved to 4-0 as a starter against Vic Fangio defenses.

Chicago’s defense limited the Eagles to 248 total yards and produced three takeaways. Dillon Thieneman and T.J. Edwards each intercepted Jalen Hurts, and Austin Booker forced a fumble in the red zone. The Bears have recorded 39 takeaways since the start of last season, the most in the NFL, and this marked the eighth game with at least three takeaways since hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in 2025; Chicago is 8-0 in those games.

The Bears’ ground game has cooled since a 291-yard outburst in Week 1 against Carolina, producing just 4.3 yards per rush against Minnesota and 2.7 against Philadelphia. Last November, Chicago piled up 281 rushing yards in a win over the Eagles behind D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, but the run game was not the chief factor Monday night.

The Eagles turned the ball over three times, including a miscue by Andy Dalton in the first half while Jalen Hurts was being evaluated for a concussion after a sideline hit by D’Marco Jackson. Houston-area linebacker Zack Baun allowed five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on six targets, per NextGen Stats. Philadelphia matched its two-game penalty total and a neutral-zone infraction on fourth-and-short extended a Chicago drive that led to the decisive touchdown. The Bears travel to New York to face the Jets next Sunday, while the Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams on short rest.