He also played in the G league for the Greensboro Swarms before traveling to Korea, Croatia, and Israel for one-year spells. This season, he has been playing for Bnei Herzliya. This past year, Bnei Herzliya had the finest season in club history, placing third in the regular season and advancing to the semifinals, where they will meet Maccabi Tel Aviv. The squad also won the Israeli State Cup, and Onuaku was the tournament’s most valuable player. Over 29 games, Onuaku has averaged 15.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks.