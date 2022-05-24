in NBA

Cavaliers are monitoring Chinanu Onuaku in Tel Aviv

Chinanu Onuaku has garnered interest from the NBA and Euroleague, according to many news sources. The Cavaliers are doing due diligence in Tel Aviv, along with Euroleague teams, including his playoff opponent Maccabi Tel Aviv. Onuaku was selected 37th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2016 and played two seasons with the team. He appeared in a total of six games for the Rockets while simultaneously playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League.

He also played in the G league for the Greensboro Swarms before traveling to Korea, Croatia, and Israel for one-year spells. This season, he has been playing for Bnei Herzliya. This past year, Bnei Herzliya had the finest season in club history, placing third in the regular season and advancing to the semifinals, where they will meet Maccabi Tel Aviv. The squad also won the Israeli State Cup, and Onuaku was the tournament’s most valuable player. Over 29 games, Onuaku has averaged 15.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks.

