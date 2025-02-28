Cavaliers vs Celtics NBA Recap

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics met in a high-stakes Eastern Conference battle on February 28, 2025. Both teams are positioning for playoff seeding, making this a must-win matchup. In a physical, defensive battle, the Celtics secured a 104-98 victory, led by Jayson Tatum’s dominant performance.

The first quarter was tightly contested, with both teams struggling from the field. The Cavaliers took an early 22-18 lead, with Evan Mobley controlling the paint. However, Boston stormed back in the second quarter, as Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 18 points, helping the Celtics take a 49-45 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Cleveland fought back, with Donovan Mitchell heating up, scoring 10 points in the period to bring the game to a 74-74 tie heading into the fourth. However, Boston’s defense tightened, forcing five Cavs turnovers in the final five minutes. Tatum closed the game with back-to-back jumpers, securing the Celtics’ hard-fought win.

Key Performances

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists.

32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Jaylen Brown: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.

21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Kristaps Porziņģis: 15 points, 8 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 26 points, 5 assists.

26 points, 5 assists. Evan Mobley: 18 points, 10 rebounds.

18 points, 10 rebounds. Darius Garland: 14 points, 6 assists.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Cavaliers: 44.2% Celtics: 46.8%

Three-Point Shooting: Cavaliers: 35.3% (12/34) Celtics: 39.1% (13/33)

Turnovers: Cavaliers: 14 Celtics: 11



Takeaways