Cavaliers vs Celtics NBA Recap

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics met in a high-stakes Eastern Conference battle on February 28, 2025. Both teams are positioning for playoff seeding, making this a must-win matchup. In a physical, defensive battle, the Celtics secured a 104-98 victory, led by Jayson Tatum’s dominant performance.
The first quarter was tightly contested, with both teams struggling from the field. The Cavaliers took an early 22-18 lead, with Evan Mobley controlling the paint. However, Boston stormed back in the second quarter, as Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 18 points, helping the Celtics take a 49-45 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Cleveland fought back, with Donovan Mitchell heating up, scoring 10 points in the period to bring the game to a 74-74 tie heading into the fourth. However, Boston’s defense tightened, forcing five Cavs turnovers in the final five minutes. Tatum closed the game with back-to-back jumpers, securing the Celtics’ hard-fought win.
Key Performances
Boston Celtics:
- Jayson Tatum: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists.
- Jaylen Brown: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 15 points, 8 rebounds.
Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Donovan Mitchell: 26 points, 5 assists.
- Evan Mobley: 18 points, 10 rebounds.
- Darius Garland: 14 points, 6 assists.
Statistical Highlights
- Field Goal Percentage:
- Cavaliers: 44.2%
- Celtics: 46.8%
- Three-Point Shooting:
- Cavaliers: 35.3% (12/34)
- Celtics: 39.1% (13/33)
- Turnovers:
- Cavaliers: 14
- Celtics: 11
Takeaways
- Jayson Tatum continues to prove he’s an MVP candidate, stepping up in the clutch.
- Cleveland’s late turnovers hurt their chances, as Boston’s defense forced key mistakes in the fourth quarter.
- Boston’s balanced attack and superior shooting helped them pull away late.