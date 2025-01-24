Cavs vs Grizzlies NBA Recap: Highlights and Key Takeaways

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies faced off in an exciting inter-conference showdown on January 24, 2025. In a battle featuring some of the league’s brightest young stars, the Cavaliers secured a 109-103 victory, led by Donovan Mitchell’s dominant performance.

Game Recap

The Grizzlies got off to a strong start, with Ja Morant pushing the pace and scoring 12 first-quarter points to give Memphis a 28-25 lead. Cleveland responded in the second quarter with a 15-4 run, fueled by Darius Garland’s playmaking and Evan Mobley’s presence in the paint. The Cavs led 55-50 at halftime.

Memphis fought back in the third quarter, as Desmond Bane hit three consecutive three-pointers to bring the Grizzlies within one point. However, the Cavaliers regained momentum in the fourth, with Donovan Mitchell taking over, scoring 14 of his 33 points in the final frame to secure the win.

Key Performances

Cleveland Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds. Darius Garland: 20 points, 8 assists. Evan Mobley: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant: 29 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds. Desmond Bane: 22 points, 4 three-pointers. Jaren Jackson Jr.: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks.



Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Cavaliers: 48.7% Grizzlies: 46.2%

Three-Point Shooting: Cavaliers: 38.9% (14/36) Grizzlies: 36.4% (12/33)

Turnovers: Cavaliers: 10 Grizzlies: 13



Takeaways

The Cavaliers proved their defensive strength, with Mobley and Allen protecting the rim and forcing tough shots.

The Grizzlies played with high energy but struggled to contain Mitchell in crunch time, highlighting their need for better perimeter defense.

