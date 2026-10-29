MLB

CC Sabathia, J.J. Watt among those reacting to Brewers’ first World Series

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The Milwaukee Brewers captured their first World Series title in franchise history, completing a 4-1 series win over the Tampa Bay Rays with a 4-1 clinching victory Wednesday night.

Milwaukee spread its offense early, scoring one run in the second and fifth innings before adding two runs in the sixth to seal the game.

Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs. Milwaukee’s bullpen surrendered one run but closed out the Rays at Tropicana Field in front of a heavy contingent of Brewers fans.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with a franchise-record 103 wins. The Brewers became the third club in MLB history to record a first 100-win season and win its first World Series in the same year, joining the 1910 Athletics and the 1969 New York Mets, according to ESPN Research.

The state of Wisconsin and other local teams joined the chorus of congratulations, with former Brewer CC Sabathia and Wisconsin native J.J. Watt among those leading the reaction to Milwaukee’s championship.

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