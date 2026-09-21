Chad Tracy named Red Sox manager after clandestine call at Polar Park

ARLINGTON, Texas — The scene played out like a movie at Worcester’s Polar Park: during the bottom of the fourth inning, a minor league manager was told to walk into the tunnel, use a phone and make a call without drawing attention. The man was Chad Tracy, and he complied as instructed by mental-skills coach Jake Chaplin and farm director Brian Abraham.

Worcester catcher Mickey Gasper said he was left wondering where his manager had gone. “Middle of the game, and he’s not in the dugout,” Gasper said. Tracy, 40, later called Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who informed him that Alex Cora and five other coaches had been fired and that Tracy would take over starting April 26 in Baltimore.

Tracy, who collapsed into his office chair after receiving the news, said the opportunity represented the pinnacle of his profession. “You could work 20 years at this and never get this chance,” he said, reflecting on the sudden promotion and the mixed emotions of replacing colleagues and friends.

He flew to Baltimore to manage his first game the next day and quickly began to outline a plan. Tracy said communication with some veteran players had been fractured under Cora’s managerial style, so individual meetings were necessary. When he addressed the club roughly 15 hours after arriving in his office, the team was 10-17 and visibly frustrated — a reaction he preferred to complacency.

Tracy told players he was not “here to kick the door down” or to “bum-rush in here and start changing everything,” emphasizing his intent to help rather than immediately overhaul the club. He deliberately avoided talking about the record or on-field details, aiming instead to provide relief and a sense that improvement would take time.

Described as unintimidating in appearance but possessing a commanding voice, Tracy acknowledged the larger task ahead: convincing 26 players that a team that had done little could accomplish more. Progress was not immediate; by late June the Red Sox remained 14 games under .500 and were the worst team in the American League.