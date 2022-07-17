Chambliss was the only gymnast from GW to earn the East Atlantic Gymnastics League Gymnast of the Year award this winter after shining throughout. The product of Chesterfield, Virginia, was recognized as conference gymnast of the week four times during the regular season while leading the league and placing in the top forty-three nationally on vault, floor, and all-around (34th). She also received WCGA Scholastic All-American recognition.

The Buff and Blue won their first conference title since 2017 on a spectacular evening at the Smith Center thanks in large part to Chambliss, who finished the season in fine fashion by taking home two event victories at the EAGL Championship on March 19. Then, she finished her outstanding redshirt junior career with a trip to NCAA Regionals as an individual qualifier in the all-around.