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Champions League early slate: Liverpool, Real Madrid in Wednesday action

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The UEFA Champions League returns Wednesday with a full slate of group-stage matches, including early fixtures that feature Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to UEFA.

Kickoff matches see Liverpool travel to face Fenerbahçe, while Real Madrid head to AEK Athens for their group-stage meeting, per the schedule released ahead of Wednesday’s play.

Later in the evening, Manchester City are set to meet RB Leipzig. Last season’s runners-up Arsenal will look to maintain their unbeaten European start when they play Slavia Prague in the Czech capital, according to UEFA.

Additional group fixtures on the card include Borussia Dortmund hosting Real Betis, Porto taking on Napoli and PSV Eindhoven facing Club Brugge, rounding out the midweek European program.

The day’s nine-match slate concludes with Lens welcoming Como and Viking playing Sabah. Coverage will include the latest updates, goals, highlights and analysis from across Europe.

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