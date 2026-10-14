Champions League Matchday 2: City vs. PSG, Real Madrid in Rome, Liverpool at LASK

Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League continues Wednesday, with nine more fixtures across Europe, according to the Champions League schedule. The round brings a series of high-profile meetings as group play settles into its early stages.

One of the standout fixtures sees Manchester City welcome defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in what the schedule lists as a heavyweight showdown. Both clubs enter the midweek slate as marquee names among Europe’s elite.

Real Madrid travel to the Italian capital to face AS Roma, while Liverpool make an early trip to Austria to take on LASK. The Liverpool-LASK meeting is among the day’s earlier kickoffs on the slate.

Additional notable matchups include Aston Villa hosting Fenerbahçe and Borussia Dortmund traveling to Norway to face Bodø/Glimt. Those ties add to a varied program that pairs established powers with rising continental challengers.

The full Wednesday schedule also features Feyenoord vs. Como, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens, Real Betis vs. FC Porto and Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart. Enjoy all the updates from Wednesday’s matches across Europe.