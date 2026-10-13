Champions League Matchday 2: Man United at Atlético, Barcelona in Istanbul

According to UEFA, the UEFA Champions League returns after a couple of weeks off as Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 league phase kicks off Tuesday. Nine matches are scheduled across the continent, with several heavyweight clashes on the slate.

Among the standout fixtures, an inconsistent Manchester United travel to the Spanish capital to face Atlético Madrid. Unbeaten Barcelona head to Istanbul for a showdown with Galatasaray, while contender Bayern Munich visit Norwegian side Viking FK.

Defending Premier League champions Arsenal will host Lille, and defending Serie A champions Internazionale welcome Club Brugge. Both matches add further interest to a busy midweek schedule.

The early fixtures include Lens vs. Sporting CP and Sabah FK vs. Slavia Prague. Later matches on the card feature RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven and Villarreal vs. Napoli, completing the group of nine ties taking place Tuesday.

Live updates, scores and highlights will cover Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League action across Europe, with domestic champions and established continental contenders meeting sides from a range of leagues.