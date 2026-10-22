Champions League Matchday 3: PSG shine; Como stuns Man United

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League delivered a goal-packed slate, producing 74 goals across 18 games — an average of 4.1 per match, according to ESPN. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Real Betis and Aston Villa recorded comprehensive victories to remain perfect at 3-0-0, while Como’s unexpected rout of Manchester United left Michael Carrick’s future under scrutiny. Bayern Munich and Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, with Bukayo Saka leaving the game early with an injury.

PSG’s home win over Barcelona finished 4-2 but came with a cost, ESPN reports. Ousmane Dembélé hobbled off after about 20 minutes, and both Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were substituted around the hour mark. Kvaratskhelia has since been ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, per ESPN.

The decision by Luis Enrique to field his top players against Barcelona prompted debate among ESPN FC writers. Mark Ogden argued that injuries can occur at any time and that the manager had been rotating and resting his key players this season, making it reasonable to deploy them against elite opposition. Ogden also suggested that facing teams such as Barcelona and Manchester City provides greater benefit to PSG’s top players than domestic matches against lesser opponents, according to ESPN.

Beth Lindop echoed Ogden’s view in ESPN’s coverage, noting that PSG have the ability to rest players in domestic competition to prioritize the Champions League and that the approach has paid dividends. Lindop added that the matchup against Barcelona remains a marquee fixture despite the new league-phase format, but she acknowledged that losing Kvaratskhelia is a significant setback even as PSG remain favorites to retain the title, per ESPN.

Gab Marcotti told ESPN that while injuries are an occupational hazard in football, overuse and fatigue are the risks teams aim to avoid — a problem he does not view as acute for PSG. Marcotti also noted PSG’s domestic context: they won Ligue 1 by six points and did not move into first place until mid-January, and a loss to Lyon could see them fall in the table. He concluded that losing Kvaratskhelia makes PSG a weaker side, according to ESPN.