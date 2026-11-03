Champions League Matchday 4: Atlético face Bayern as Barcelona host Aston Villa

The UEFA Champions League returns Tuesday for Matchday 4 with a nine-match slate on the schedule, according to the competition’s fixture list. Early kickoffs include Sporting CP against Shakhtar Donetsk and Galatasaray hosting Stuttgart.

High-profile contests highlight the evening session. Atlético Madrid are set to face Bayern Munich, Barcelona will host Aston Villa, and Manchester United meet AS Roma in fixtures that figure to carry significant group-stage implications.

Defending back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain travel to Villarreal in another standout fixture, while defending Serie A champions Internazionale visit Feyenoord, according to the match schedule.

Later matches on the card include Bodø/Glimt against Lille and LASK versus Slovan Bratislava, which will close out the day’s nine-match slate. The full list of fixtures provides a broad cross-section of Europe’s top clubs and emerging sides.

Fans can follow the day’s action for updates, goals, highlights and analysis across the multiple fixtures taking place on Matchday 4, as teams continue their league-phase campaigns in the UEFA Champions League.