Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League saw Real Madrid top the 36-team table, propelled in part by standout performances from Jude Bellingham, according to ESPN. Barcelona and Lille secured notable victories, while the five Premier League clubs involved had a difficult night: only Liverpool claimed all three points, beating Club Brugge 3-0.

Manchester United’s controversial week continued as the club salvaged a 2-2 draw at Sporting CP after a chaotic 90 minutes that included a red card for Youri Tielemans, several individual errors, disallowed goals and contentious refereeing decisions. United had been heavily beaten at Anfield on Sunday, and the Sporting match added to uncertainty around the new managerial era, according to ESPN.

ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti argued United could be given some leeway, noting Mauricio Pochettino had been in charge fewer than seven days and that Manchester United were missing Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford. Marcotti said referee Szymon Marciniak had a difficult night, that Amad Diallo’s goal should have stood, and that Kaique was fouled for another ruled out effort. He also criticized a reckless tackle from Tielemans while on a yellow and described Bruno Fernandes’ goal as a fluke.

Sam Tighe highlighted frustration over refereeing mistakes and discipline, pointing out that Tielemans’ red card was United’s fifth of the season so far and lamenting how the team repeatedly undermines its own prospects. Alex Kirkland questioned whether Pochettino is the right appointment at this stage of his career and said United lack quality across the squad, predicting a difficult season ahead.

Mark Ogden suggested the 2-2 draw could yet be viewed positively, noting United fought back from behind and had two goals disallowed that might have stood under different officiating. Ogden added that, despite a game full of errors by players and officials alike, there were glimpses of character that Pochettino might build on, according to ESPN.