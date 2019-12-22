in NFL

Chargers News: Chargers Had to Use Silent Count in Week 15 Home Game

The Chargers problem with fans apparently gets worse

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers’ problem with away fans taking over the StubHub Center may be worse than some originally thought. According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers had to use a silent count in their Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings as a result of how many Vikings fans had pillaged their “home” stadium.

According to Schefter, the Chargers almost had to use a silent count earlier in the season when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers, although they eventually decided against it.

The NFL acts surprised about how much of a disaster the Chargers’ relocation to the City of Angels has turned out to be but as an LA native, this was destined to happen. The Chargers simply don’t have that many fans here. They had the entire Southern California market to themselves for 25 years and failed to capture a generation of fans, people just don’t really care about them win or lose.

Written by Andres Soto

