The Chargers’ problem with away fans taking over the StubHub Center may be worse than some originally thought. According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers had to use a silent count in their Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings as a result of how many Vikings fans had pillaged their “home” stadium.

Prime example of how Chargers home games seem like road games: team was forced to take the rare step of using a silent count at home in loss vs. Vikings, per sources.https://t.co/OiVQojp49U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2019

I've been to my fair share of sporting events and have never seen away fan imbalance like this. Well over 80% Vikings fans in LA today. #SKOL pic.twitter.com/7SnVsVc5RZ — Sir Earl (@Sir_Earl) December 15, 2019

According to Schefter, the Chargers almost had to use a silent count earlier in the season when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers, although they eventually decided against it.

The NFL acts surprised about how much of a disaster the Chargers’ relocation to the City of Angels has turned out to be but as an LA native, this was destined to happen. The Chargers simply don’t have that many fans here. They had the entire Southern California market to themselves for 25 years and failed to capture a generation of fans, people just don’t really care about them win or lose.