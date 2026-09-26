Chargers’ offense hampered by execution issues as Herbert shows frustration

LOS ANGELES — Justin Herbert slammed his hands on the SoFi Stadium turf and yelled after a third-down failure in the Chargers’ Week 2 loss to the Raiders, a sequence that included wide receiver Tre’ Harris on the ground after a botched snap that struck Harris’ leg. The play, with Harris in motion on third-and-inches and Herbert in the shotgun, ended when center Jake Slaughter’s snap hit Harris and Herbert recovered the loose ball, a moment that encapsulated the offense’s early-season struggles, according to ESPN.

Coach Jim Harbaugh called the situation “growing pains,” while offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said, “We’re not standing on business in the least.” McDaniel was hired this offseason after Harbaugh fired Greg Roman following a wild-card loss to New England. McDaniel, who was dismissed in January after four seasons as Miami’s coach, arrived in Los Angeles as the highly sought offensive mind expected to reshape the unit.

General manager Joe Hortiz retooled the roster to fit McDaniel’s wide-zone scheme, adding running back Keaton Mitchell and fullback Alec Ingold after McDaniel put up “wanted” posters, signing right guard Cole Strange, and drafting wide receiver Brenen Thompson at McDaniel’s request. Expectations were high; McDaniel promised “career highs across the board” for the wide receivers.

Through two games those promises have not materialized. The Chargers lost six fumbles to the Raiders, offensive tackle Joe Alt was flagged for three false starts, and Herbert did not complete a pass of 20 air yards. “I think I can just plain and simply say that it’s below our expectations,” McDaniel said. He added that Herbert has blamed himself for the struggles, a judgment McDaniel said he does not believe is fair.

Locker-room sentiment was a mix of confusion and frustration, and one team source told ESPN the offense’s poor execution “doesn’t make any sense” given how the unit practiced all summer. The Chargers will attempt to rebound Sunday against the Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox).