Chargers Edge Lions in 2025 Hall of Fame Game

Game Recap

The Chargers opened the scoring with a 12-play drive capped by a short touchdown run from backup running back Isaiah Spiller. The Lions answered with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Hendon Hooker, making his first preseason start. At halftime, the game was tied 10-10.

In the second half, both teams rotated in depth players and rookies. Easton Stick, the Chargers’ third-string QB, connected on a 50-yard bomb to rookie wideout Brenden Rice, setting up the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.

Standout Performers

  • Isaiah Spiller (LAC): 8 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD

  • Brenden Rice (LAC): 3 receptions, 64 yards

  • Hendon Hooker (DET): 6/10, 95 yards, 1 TD

  • Derick Hall (DET): 1 sack, 2 QB hits

What’s Next?

Both teams will return to training camp to prepare for Week 1 of the preseason schedule. While the Hall of Fame Game is largely symbolic, it offers valuable reps to rookies and fringe players fighting for roster spots.

Written by Eduardo Marin

