Chargers vs. Ravens: TV and streaming details for Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. According to ESPN, the game will air at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN as part of the Monday Night Football slate.

ESPN also will carry Monday Night Football with Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN2 for viewers looking for alternate coverage of the broadcast night, according to the network.

Fans unable to watch on linear television can stream the matchup, according to ESPN. The game will be available through the ESPN App and via the NFL streaming hub.

ESPN has announced additional matchups later in the season. Its listings include Week 13 featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Seattle Seahawks and Week 15 with the New England Patriots at the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN.

ESPN and Apple Music will collaborate on music curation for Monday Night Football games throughout the 2026 NFL season, the network said. For Week 10 coverage of Chargers-Ravens, viewers should tune to ESPN or use the ESPN App or the NFL streaming hub, per ESPN.