Chelsea, Bayern and Barcelona target Brighton defender Luka Vuskovic

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are among the clubs tracking Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic, according to TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old moved to the south coast this summer for an initial £46 million and spent last season on loan at Hamburg after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, the report adds.

The Croatia international is regarded as one of Europe’s top young defenders but is currently focused on helping Brighton fight for a place in the UEFA Champions League, TEAMtalk said.

Other reported transfer interest in the latest roundup includes AS Roma and AC Milan pursuing Real Madrid forward Endrick, according to Marca. Marca added that a departure remains possible for the Brazil international despite José Mourinho publicly stating he will stay, with Roma viewed as a realistic destination amid limited playing time at the Bernabéu.

The transfer summary also noted Atlético Madrid are open to triggering a €25 million option to sign Juventus striker Jonathan David permanently, according to Sky Germany, while several other clubs and players featured in broader market speculation compiled in the same report.