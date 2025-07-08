Chelsea Defeats Fluminense to Reach CWC Final

DO NOT USE THIS CATEGORY

Chelsea Cruises Past Fluminense to Book Spot in Club World Cup Final

July 8, 2025 – Chelsea FC displayed their quality and composure on Tuesday, defeating Fluminense 3-1 in the Club World Cup Semifinal. The victory sends the Premier League giants to the final, where they’ll await the winner of Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich.

Match Recap: Chelsea 3 – 1 Fluminense

Fluminense started the game brightly, creating early chances, but it was Chelsea who struck first through Christopher Nkunku in the 23rd minute. Cole Palmer doubled the lead just before halftime with a tidy finish inside the box.

Fluminense pulled one back through Jhon Arias in the 57th minute, but any hope of a comeback was dashed when Raheem Sterling sealed the result in the 76th minute with a clever finish off a counterattack.

Key Players

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea): 1 goal, 1 assist

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea): Game-sealing goal

André (Fluminense): Solid midfield presence despite the loss

What’s Next

Chelsea will now prepare for their second-ever Club World Cup Final appearance, looking to claim the title for the first time since 2021. Manager Mauricio Pochettino praised the team’s tactical discipline and efficiency in front of goal.

