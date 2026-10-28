Chelsea extend unbeaten run as Bompastor’s squad depth delivers

According to the match report, Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Roma in the UEFA Women’s Champions League extended the club’s unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions. Ellie Carpenter and Kadeisha Buchanan provided the goals off the bench and late header respectively, with the result temporarily placing Chelsea atop both the Champions League and Women’s Super League tables.

The report said the win was not the prettiest or most clinical display, but that it reflected the ruthlessness of past Chelsea sides that find ways to win when frustration and confidence wane. Sonia Bompastor has twice this season been forced to use substitutes earlier than preferred; against Crystal Palace she replaced Alyssa Thompson and Maika Hamano at halftime with Sandy Baltimore and Erin Cuthbert and came from behind to win 3-1. Against Roma, Thompson and Lauren James were swapped for Sjoeke Nüsken and Carpenter at the break, with Carpenter giving Chelsea the lead within five minutes of the change.

The match report notes Chelsea made further changes when Aggie Beever-Jones, struggling for minutes and confidence, was substituted for Melvine Malard after failing to convert a Hannah Hampton pass and being dispossessed in the box. Despite missing several chances, Chelsea finished with six of their 16 opportunities on target while Roma managed three off-target attempts.

Statistics from the game highlighted Chelsea’s dominance, the report added: the hosts had four times as many touches (33) as the visitors, kept 60% possession and completed 83 successful passes into the final third. The two-goal margin, the report concluded, did not fully reflect Chelsea’s control of the match.

The report also framed the result within Bompastor’s wider project. Last season was described as a transition period; this campaign features a squad more clearly shaped by Bompastor after summer departures including Sam Kerr, Millie Bright and Niamh Charles and arrivals such as Melvine Malard, Giulia Dragoni and Manaka Matsukubo. The report said the squad depth and timely tactical adjustments have helped Chelsea maintain results, citing earlier wins including a 6-2 reply to Tottenham, a 0-0 draw with OL Lyonnes, a 5-0 victory over Manchester United and a 1-0 win over Arsenal.