It is Halloween and a busy day of European soccer begins with a Premier League meeting between Chelsea and an inconsistent Manchester United. United arrive with head coach Michael Carrick described as under mounting pressure to reverse recent results, according to the day’s schedule.

Following the early kickoff, the Premier League slate includes seven more matches. The marquee encounter among them sees Manchester City face Brighton & Hove Albion, a repeat of a Carabao Cup meeting that took place three days earlier, according to the day’s schedule.

The evening program closes with a London derby as Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace, before Aston Villa take on Fulham to round out the domestic action, according to the day’s schedule.

Across the continent, LaLiga features Atlético Madrid against Levante, while the Bundesliga offers a high-profile Der Klassiker between league leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Bayern enter the showdown led by newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane, according to the day’s schedule.

Coverage will include live goals, updates and highlights from Saturday’s slate of matches, with attention focused on the Premier League kickoff at Stamford Bridge and the weekend’s top European fixtures, according to the day’s schedule.