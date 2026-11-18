Chelsea continue to rely on an exceptional defence in the UEFA Women’s Champions League even as their scoring record raises questions about knockout-stage prospects. A late 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain illustrated the Blues’ ability to grind out results but also underlined their difficulty converting dominance into goals, according to the report.

The club’s European results so far read 1-0 against PSG, 0-0 with Olympique Lyonnais, 0-0 versus BK Häcken, 2-0 over AS Roma and 1-0 against Austria Wien — four goals in five Champions League matches, according to the report. Despite that low return, Chelsea remain unbeaten across both the Women’s Super League and the Champions League and have yet to concede in Europe.

According to the report, Chelsea are one of just two teams in the competition to have maintained a perfect defensive record and have extended their European clean-sheet streak to six matches, the longest such run in the club’s competition history. That defensive solidity marks a reversal from last season, when attacking firepower often masked defensive issues.

Domestically the picture is more mixed. Chelsea top the Women’s Super League with 29 goals scored and boast the division’s best defensive record, having conceded five, according to the report. Manchester City sit second on 27 goals and London City Lionesses are listed on 25.

There have been emphatic domestic displays—five goals against Manchester United and six apiece against Charlton Athletic and Tottenham—but those performances are offset by less convincing afternoons. The campaign has featured a 1-1 draw with Everton and narrow 1-0 victories over top-four rivals Arsenal and Manchester City. Against BK Häcken, Chelsea failed to direct any of their first nine corners toward goal, and none of their 176 successful final-third passes produced a goal, according to the report.

The squad assembled under Sonia Bompastor has proven capable of finding ways to win when the attack is not firing, even as standards set under the previous regime leave supporters expecting more emphatic displays. For now, defensive resilience keeps Chelsea in contention while the search for greater cutting edge continues, according to the report.