Chiefs camp report: Rookie Mansoor Delane stands out; two on PUP

The Kansas City Chiefs opened training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, with team reporters on site monitoring position battles, depth-chart movement and the quarterback room, according to Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor.

Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, the Chiefs’ top pick this year, practiced Saturday in a non-contact yellow jersey after missing mandatory minicamp with a shoulder injury. Delane rotated at both corner spots during 7-on-7 work and recorded a standout cover on undrafted receiver Jeff Caldwell along the perimeter, Taylor reported.

Delane acknowledged some first-day mistakes but framed them as motivation. “The first day is always ups and downs,” he said. “I’m a guy [where] if I lose reps, it motivates me to get better. That just means I’ve got more room to grow.” He also said of being the No. 6 overall pick and focal point of teaching from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, “I’m a guy who likes to be the underdog, even though I feel the spotlight could be on me. I still have an underdog mindset, but I’m competing to get a starting job.” Spagnuolo made it clear he will concentrate on Delane’s development over the next month.

One of the day’s notable reps came at Delane’s expense: quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a perfect intermediate pass to Jimmy Holiday for a 20-yard touchdown in a red-zone 7-on-7, with Delane trailing in man coverage. Delane called Mahomes “as advertised” and added, “He’s a great quarterback.”

Before Saturday’s practice the Chiefs placed defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (right knee) and tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (sprained knee) on the physically unable to perform list. “Big guys with ACLs, it takes a little bit of time to get them back and fully strengthened up and ready to go,” Reid said Friday of Norman-Lott, the 2025 second-round pick. “We’ve just got to keep the strength part of it coming with him,” he added.

Reporters will continue updating coverage through the start of the preseason; the first full week of preseason play begins Aug. 13, the team noted.