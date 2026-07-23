Chiefs enter training camp focused on 2026 after rare playoff miss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will break a 42-day offseason hiatus when training camp opens next week, coming off their first missed playoff appearance since 2014. Pass rusher Chris Jones said it has been unusual to have such a long pause from football after the team finished its mandatory minicamp a month ago.

Jones and other veteran leaders vowed to keep the disappointment of last season in mind. “The overall season, I think, bothered everyone,” Jones said, noting it was his first time not making the playoffs and that the team did not win the AFC West.

Coach Andy Reid noted better attendance in the voluntary portion of the offseason program beginning in April, with veterans urging teammates to make the 2026 season different. Reid said leadership extends beyond Jones, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, citing players such as Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, and praised their willingness to push teammates and reinforce discipline.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill restructured the final year of his contract in March, reducing his base salary from $6 million to $2.245 million while receiving $2.995 million guaranteed. Tranquill said family considerations and familiarity with the coaching staff factored into his decision and that he wants to help bring a championship back to Kansas City.

Right guard Trey Smith, a five-year veteran, said many veterans asked how the club returns to a winning culture. Mahomes emphasized that accountability is key, and the Chiefs went 1-9 in one-score games last season, the worst such record in the league.

Jones and Tranquill said the extended offseason can help the club start better in September in support of Mahomes, whose goal is to start the opener against the Denver Broncos after recovering from a torn ACL and LCL. Mahomes is also interested in seeing younger offensive players develop under returning coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who led the offense from 2018-22 when the Chiefs finished no lower than sixth in points per game. Bieniemy is known for a booming voice and attention to detail and is expected to emphasize consistent habits and fundamentals.