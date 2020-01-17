Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Wants Super Bowl More For Andy Reid Than Himself

Alright, sports fans. Heading into our weekend, a huge game looms for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Obviously, the Chiefs are playing for the chance to send Andy Reid to the Super Bowl.

Why is this important? Reid has 207 games coached in 21 seasons and has never won a championship. He’s the most successful coach ever to not win a title. Now, Patrick Mahomes and company have the chance to erase that sad legacy for the red kool aid man.

Patrick Mahomes will be happier for Andy Reid than for himself if Chiefs win Super Bowl https://t.co/jfJGabxuWu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 16, 2020

Mahomes says he would be happier for his head coach then for himself.

“I would probably be happier for him, for sure,” Mahomes said. “I’ll be pretty happy, too, for myself.”

Mahomes continued on. Don’t forget, Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to get the Chiefs into the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans. Kansas City fell into a 24-0 hole against the Houston Texans when Mahomes and company woke from their slumber.

“It would be amazing. The work that he has put in every single day, everywhere he’s been he’s had success, so we want to get him that Super Bowl, but we understand it’s a process. First off we’ve got to come in, have a great practice today, play great this weekend, and then try to give ourselves a chance to try to get in that game and try to get ourselves that trophy.”

I’ll be pulling for the Chiefs Sunday about as hard as I root for any NFL team. I think it would be good for sports to get Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Last year, I felt like they were a lock. For them to somehow get in the backdoor this season after all they have went through would be poetic. Four more solid quarters, and Reid gets to play for his first title on neutral turf.