Chiefs News: The Super Bowl Legend of 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp

Did you know that the biggest play in Sunday’s Super Bowl has a name already? Undeniably, it was the biggest play of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Tyreek Hill’s life.

Indeed, we are talking about the 44-yard pass from Mahomes to Hill with the Chiefs down 10 on third-and-15 with 7:13 to play. If I’m being honest, it reminded me a little bit of the Eli Manning to David Tyree strike against the Patriots in 2011. Or how about when Manning hit Mario Manningham down the sideline in Indianapolis a few years later?

In case you forgot, this is the play I am talking about. This play turned the tables for the Chiefs when things look like a certainty of defeat was at hand.

From third-and-15 to alive! Mahomes ➡️ Hill for 44 !! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/MSFuXGQyWT — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 3, 2020

Here’s what Andy Reid said to ProFootballTalk in the wake of the big victory.

“We call it ‘Wasp,’ Literally put the stinger on ‘em.”

Without that play, we aren’t still talking about the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday following their Super Bowl win because it doesn’t happen. And without that play, the 49ers would have won their first title since January of 1995.

However, it happened. It was one of those magical, spur of the moment things that worked. All game long I continually wondered why the Chiefs didn’t just streak Hill deep on a play and see what happened. Finally, they found a way to do it and execute.

And it won them their first title in 50 years. It is 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp. You learn something new every day.