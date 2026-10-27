Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns advance in Carling Knockout; Ouaddou demands more

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all won home ties in the Carling Knockout on Tuesday, advancing to the quarter-finals. Chiefs beat TS Galaxy 3-0, Pirates defeated Milford by the same scoreline and Sundowns edged Marumo Gallants 1-0.

Orlando Pirates opened their scoring in the first half through Thapelo Mokobodi, with Tshepang Moremi adding two further goals before the break. The third goal was created by Mpho Padime, who had come on for Gamphani Lungu in the first half; that substitution was described in the report as possibly a precaution against aggravating a prior injury or a tactical change.

Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed dissatisfaction with his side’s performance despite the victory, telling SuperSport that the team lacked control and players were too selfish in possession. He acknowledged the positives of three goals and a clean sheet but urged higher standards if the club is to challenge for the Premiership and Champions League, saying several players must improve, according to SuperSport.

Kaizer Chiefs were held 0-0 at the interval after a 28th-minute penalty appeal for Pule Mmodi was turned down. Wandile Duba produced a second-half hat trick to secure Chiefs’ progression to the quarter-finals for Fernando da Cruz’s side.

Mamelodi Sundowns won a tight game at Loftus Versfeld, Siyanda Ndlovu scoring the only goal around the 20-minute mark from a pass by Iqraam Rayners. Seven of the eight last-16 ties in the League Cup have now been completed, with only Durban City versus Stellenbosch remaining on Wednesday.

The Carling Knockout features all 16 Premiership teams in the first round, with each tie decided over a single leg and extra time and penalties used in the event of a draw. Other reported round-of-16 results to date include Golden Arrows 4-0 Chippa United, Polokwane City 0 (3) – (4) 0 Siwelele, Kruger United 0-1 AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United 3-1 Richards Bay.