Christian Izien leads Week 3 defensive performances from NFL players with Africa ties

Detroit Lions safety Christian Izien was the standout among NFL players with ties to Africa in Week 3, according to the source. Izien, who grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens, and has family connections to Nigeria, paced the group with a game-changing defensive showing.

In Detroit’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets, Izien recorded 11 tackles — nine solo — defended one pass and had three tackles for loss, according to the source. He also tipped a Geno Smith Hail Mary at the end of the first half to prevent a touchdown, a play cited as pivotal in the Lions’ win. The result left the Lions 2-1 on the season and the Jets 1-2.

The source named the Carolina Panthers’ Thomas Incoom and Maema Njongmeta the Africa Moment of the Week after a collaborative sequence against the Cleveland Browns. Njongmeta, born in Cameroon, forced a fumble on Malachi Corley and Incoom, born in Ghana, recovered it after earlier delivering a heavy hit. The Panthers lost 21-18.

Several offensive and defensive contributors earned honorable mentions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who represents Sierra Leone through family ties, had 10 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Seattle Seahawks’ 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders; Uchenna Nwosu defended a pass in that game. John Metchie III, of Nigerian and Taiwanese descent who lived in Ghana as a child, scored a touchdown for the Panthers, while Nigerian-American outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen recorded a sack.

Other notable defensive efforts cited in the source included Adetomiwa Adebawore’s 1.5 sacks in the Indianapolis Colts’ 19-17 win over the Houston Texans; Ruke Orhorhoro, born in Lagos, adding a sack in Jacksonville’s 35-6 victory over New England; and sacks from Ogbo Okoronkwo, Eyioma Uwazurike and Dayo Odeyingbo in Week 3 wins. The report also noted Osa Odighizuwa’s pass defended for the San Francisco 49ers, Davison Igbinosun’s pass defended for the Buffalo Bills and Justin Eboigbe forcing a fumble for the Los Angeles Chargers.