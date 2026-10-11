Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo welcome son Roman Augustus

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced Saturday that they have welcomed their second child. McCaffrey, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, and Culpo, an actress and former Miss Universe, shared the news in a joint Instagram post.

The Instagram carousel included 10 photos featuring the newborn, the couple and their eldest child, Colette Annalise, who was born in July 2025. The images document the family together following the arrival of the new baby.

The post’s caption revealed the infant’s name as Roman Augustus McCaffrey and listed his date of birth as Sept. 29. The couple presented the announcement in the same Instagram post that displayed the family photographs.

McCaffrey and Culpo had disclosed in May that they were expecting a second child, calling the news the “best birthday gift” for Culpo in that earlier announcement. The May notice preceded the birth announcement posted Saturday.

The couple married in 2024. They first met on a blind date in 2019, a detail noted in their public biographies and reiterated alongside the news of their growing family.