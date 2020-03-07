Christian Yelich Secures The Bag, LeBron vs. Giannis, Latest on The Astros Shame Tour | GMS Podcast

Christian Yelich commits to the Crew! The team officially announced the former MVP’s new 9-year contract today. We break down the deal and discuss whether it’s a bargain for the Brewers and if Yelich should have waited until free agency. Plus, did Christian Yelich steal signs from Yu Darvish.

The battle of heavyweights takes place at the Staples Center on Friday night when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Los Angeles Lakers. We break down the monster match up between the two best teams in the NBA and look ahead to the NBA Finals. Plus, we break down Lebron and Giannis’ MVP campaigns and tell you why it’s not too late for Lebron to win the award.

Collin McHugh, the former Astros pitcher who signed a one-year deal with Boston earlier this week, said Friday at Red Sox camp that pitchers on the Astros “didn’t do the right thing”. We discuss his comments and tell you why the Astros are close to snapping. Plus, have we reached peak Astros shaming?

