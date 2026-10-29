Christian Yelich’s ‘We’re going to win the World Series’ united the 2026 Brewers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christian Yelich expected the question. At a July 29 meeting where manager Pat Murphy regularly gathers player leaders to ensure everyone is “on the bus,” Yelich answered the veteran coach’s opening query with a declaration: “We’re going to win the World Series.” Two months later, Yelich was named the team’s captain.

On that date the Brewers carried the second-best record in Major League Baseball and trailed the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers by a game. The Dodgers had swept Milwaukee in the previous season’s National League Championship Series, a loss the club had not forgotten. Yelich told teammates he believed this group could “purge a half-century of history” with one run.

Murphy opened the meeting urging blunt honesty and a unified standard. Players responded in turn. Catcher William Contreras, Brice Turang, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby, Jake Bauers, Sal Frelick and Trevor Megill all affirmed Yelich’s pledge. Murphy, a 67-year-old veteran of more than four decades in baseball who said he had seen too much to tempt the baseball gods, ultimately joined the group consensus. “It’s just about the group,” Murphy said. “Because if the group is right, the rest of them will be right.”

Yelich framed the proclamation as more than bravado. “You speak it into existence,” he said, explaining that the declaration established a standard and sharpened daily habits — from early workouts to team stretching — that would direct the rest of the season. The comment underscored a focus on accountability and small details as part of a collective goal.

The Brewers’ work concluded Wednesday night at Tropicana Field before 40,489 people, with upward of half supporting Milwaukee. Fans wore “every incarnation” of Brewers jerseys as they watched the final game of the run, a scene that reflected the buy-in Yelich described and the emphasis Murphy placed on the group.