Chuba Hubbard seen as Panthers’ X factor in bid to rebound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chuba Hubbard has set a high standard for himself and the Carolina Panthers after a difficult 2025 season. The team captain said he is “chasing perfection,” adding that he prides himself on hard work, consistency and “trying to bring my best every single day,” Hubbard told ESPN.

Hubbard, 27, signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension during a breakout 2024 campaign when he rushed for 1,195 yards and totaled 11 touchdowns in 15 games. After losing his starting job in an injury-marred 2025, he has reclaimed the lead role in the backfield in 2026 and, through eight games, has rushed for 619 yards and produced seven total touchdowns, according to ESPN.

Those numbers arrive as the Panthers sit at 3-5 and on a three-game losing streak, but ESPN notes his value extends beyond statistics. Drafted in the fourth round in 2021 while Matt Rhule was coach, Hubbard has become a tone-setter for the Dave Canales era over the past three seasons. “What I love about Chuba is that the things that we talk about wanting to be as an organization, he represents those in spades,” Canales said.

ESPN called Hubbard a potential X factor for Sunday’s game at the Caesars Superdome (1 p.m. ET, Fox), where Carolina has not won since 2022. Hubbard has taken 70.8% of the team’s carries this season and entered Week 10 with the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL. New Orleans ranks 29th against the run, allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game and 4.52 yards per carry, and is 28th against the pass (236.6 passing yards allowed), presenting matchup opportunities spelled out by ESPN.

Hubbard’s game splits and advanced metrics underline his impact. He has averaged 26.5 rushing yards in the first half and 50.9 in the second, and he ranks sixth in the NFL with 110 rushing yards over expected, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. According to those who know him best, Hubbard is prepared to shoulder the burden both on the field and in the locker room as Carolina attempts to recalibrate its season.