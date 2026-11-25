Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and the Carolina Panthers edged the Baltimore Ravens 35-33 to move to 5-5 on the season, according to getmoresports. Hubbard recorded a second straight game with two rushing touchdowns and was named Africa Player of the Week, narrowly edging Week 10 winner Emmett Johnson.

The Panthers trailed 12-0 until Mitchell Evans’ touchdown late in the first quarter. A third of the way through the second, Hubbard ran around the outside of Malaki Starks and dove over in the corner for an 18-yard score that put Carolina in front, according to getmoresports. The lead changed hands several times after that, with Tetairoa McMillan adding a touchdown and Hubbard converting the two-point attempt to extend the margin.

The Ravens led 26-22 at halftime. The third quarter opened with an eight-play, just-under-four-minute drive for Carolina that ended when Hubbard reached the end zone again. From there, two Ryan Fitzgerald field goals proved sufficient to secure the victory, according to getmoresports.

Hubbard’s two touchdowns in Week 11 raised his season total to 11, a number that ranks joint-fifth in the NFL, according to getmoresports. The Panthers sit fourth in the NFC and remain on course to host a wild card game, per the report. Hubbard is of Nigerian descent through his father.

The weekly roundup also highlighted other performances from players with African ties. Cincinnati’s Boye Mafe recorded three sacks in the first half against the Washington Commanders, becoming the first player to post three first-half sacks since Myles Garrett last November, according to getmoresports. Nigerian-born linebacker Princely Umanmielen had 1.5 sacks for the Panthers, while Emmett Johnson totaled 143 yards and a rushing touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Additional mentions included Paulson Adebo’s interception for the New York Giants and defensive plays from Adetomiwa Adebawore and Alvin Kamara in their respective games.