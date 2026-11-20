After the Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that its well-known hippopotamus Fiona had died, the city’s major professional sports teams posted tributes on social media.

Zoo officials said Fiona’s death followed health complications after she swallowed a child’s knit cap that found its way into her enclosure.

According to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley, the hat entered Fiona’s habitat after a visitor tossed it into the air and a ceiling fan caught it, propelling it through a small opening above the viewing windows.

Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said the animal care team gave heroic efforts to save Fiona but her body could not recover. He added that she was dearly loved by her zoo family and by people around the world and that her loss will be deeply felt by many.

The 9-year-old Nile hippopotamus rose to prominence in 2017 after being born about six weeks premature and requiring round-the-clock care to survive. She became a beloved figure as she and her story grew, and each of Cincinnati’s three major professional sports teams acknowledged her legacy following the announcement.