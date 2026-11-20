After news broke Thursday that the Cincinnati Zoo’s celebrated hippopotamus Fiona had died, the city’s major professional teams moved quickly to pay tribute on social media, the zoo said.

Fiona’s death followed health complications after she swallowed a child’s knit cap that had made its way into her enclosure, according to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley. Curley said the hat entered Fiona’s habitat after it was tossed into the air by a visitor and caught by a ceiling fan that catapulted it through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.

Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike praised the animal care staff and described Fiona’s place at the zoo. “Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” Jenike said. “She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many.”

The 9-year-old Nile hippopotamus first rose to prominence in 2017 when she was born at the Cincinnati Zoo six weeks premature and required around-the-clock care to survive. Her early struggle and recovery drew international attention and endeared her to visitors and followers worldwide.

According to the zoo, each of Cincinnati’s three major professional sports teams posted on social media after news of Fiona’s death to honor her legacy as an icon of the city.