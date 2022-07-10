With defensive lineman Peter Woods’ commitment to the Tigers, Clemson secured its biggest recruiting coup thus far for the 2023 college football season. According to the On3 Sports consensus rankings, Woods is the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and the No. 5 player from Alabama. Additionally, Woods is ranked as the nation’s No. 24 player overall, regardless of position.For Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Woods had 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks as a junior the previous year. He explained to ESPN that “being so close to my family and knowing that I have another family away from home” is a major part of who he is as a person.
“The Clemson coaching staff, Clemson players, and just knowing that they will go above and beyond to improve me as a person at the end of the day, regardless of how successful I am in football. You can only beg for that.” It seemed highly likely that Woods would sign with Clemson, and in Woods’ opinion, it was a very close call.