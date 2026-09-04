Clippers face choice after NBA punishment; Timberwolves precedent offers path

According to ESPN, the NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $30 million for salary-cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard, and the team disclosed it had paid $50 million in legal fees. Team owner Steve Ballmer’s net worth rose by $4.3 billion the day after the fine, based on his 330 million Microsoft shares, a detail cited to provide perspective on the moment.

The Clippers publicly reacted with fury to the league’s decision to strip five draft picks, issuing two lengthy statements including an open letter to commissioner Adam Silver. The letter has the hallmarks of a precursor to litigation, raising issues that could be turned into legal arguments, according to the report.

ESPN’s account notes that pursuing a lawsuit would likely produce a protracted fight in which the league, backed by its constitution and private-club status, would be favored. The column suggests the Clippers should consider an alternate route: accept the penalties and seek mitigation through cooperation rather than extend the dispute.

The piece points to the Minnesota Timberwolves case from 2000 as a direct precedent. That team also lost five first-round picks after an under-the-table agreement involving Joe Smith. Then-commissioner David Stern called the arrangement “a clear, calculated attempt to defraud the system” and described it as “not a close call.” Initially, then-owner Glen Taylor and head of basketball operations Kevin McHale offered defenses and claims of ignorance, but their positions softened after negotiations with deputy commissioner Russ Granik.

In the Wolves’ example, the owner and executive ultimately accepted sanctions and agreed to suspensions. Two days after that surrender, Stern returned Minnesota’s 2003 first-round pick; a year later he returned the 2005 pick, reducing the penalties within a calendar year. Stern said the decision followed the team’s conduct since the matter concluded. The report also notes that Joe Smith returned to Minnesota nine months after the penalties and signed a six-year deal, and that the Wolves made the playoffs every year.