Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Grand River Dam Authority received an emergency contact; Green’s corpse was later found more than 30 feet underwater. Coach Garin Higgins of Emporia State stated in a statement, “It’s a sad day for Emporia State football and just a tragic loss for the Green family.”

“Brexten was a fantastic teammate who had a tremendous deal of passion for our football program. He demonstrated it by his spirit of competition, hard ethic, and desire to stand for his colleagues. He will always be a member of our football team.” Green was getting ready to play for the Hornets as a redshirt freshman.