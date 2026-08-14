College teams to watch for 2027 NFL draft prospects

With the 2026 college season about to begin, scouts and evaluators have identified a dozen rosters loaded with potential 2027 NFL draft picks. The group was split into three tiers and includes an under-the-radar ACC program to monitor, according to those evaluations.

Texas leads Tier 1 with quarterback Arch Manning as its top prospect. Manning completed his first season as a starter with 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Scouts say he needs improvements in mechanics, footwork and accuracy but could be in play for the No. 1 pick if he builds on late-season momentum.

On the offensive front, left tackle Trevor Goosby (6-foot-7, 325 pounds) returned after considering the 2026 draft and has received Round 1 grades from scouts. Right tackle Melvin Siani (6-6, 317), a Wake Forest transfer, and guard Brandon Baker, who is moving from tackle, are notable linemen. Transfer receiver Cam Coleman had 708 receiving yards and five touchdowns at Auburn and is viewed as a Round 1 prospect; Ryan Wingo is considered a Day 2 receiver whose stock could rise with more consistent catching, according to evaluators.

Running backs Hollywood Smothers (5-11, 193) and Raleek Brown are seen as midround prospects. Defensively, Colin Simmons led the SEC with 12 sacks last season and is regarded as having top-10 potential; he could be the first defensive player off the board, scouts say. Defensive tackles Hero Kanu, Ian Geffrard and Alex January carry late-round grades. Linebacker Rasheem Biles recorded 100 total tackles and two interceptions at Pitt and projects as a Day 2 pick, as does safety Jelani McDonald. Scouts project Texas could produce four first-rounders and about 13 total draft picks in 2027.

Oregon is also highlighted after several players returned to school. Quarterback Dante Moore (6-3, 210) is the Ducks’ top prospect and is listed by evaluators as a prime contender for the No. 1 overall pick. Linebacker Jerry Mixon is named a sleeper to watch, and Oregon’s matchup at Ohio State on Nov. 7 is circled on the schedule.