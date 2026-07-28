Colts camp report: Buckner returns to practice, WR group under review

The 2026 NFL training camps are under way and the Indianapolis Colts are holding theirs at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, according to Colts reporter Stephen Holder. Holder’s team is filing daily updates on standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement, cut decisions and the quarterback room, and the file will be refreshed frequently.

On Tuesday, July 28, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner returned to practice after undergoing neck surgery, a development noted in camp coverage. Buckner’s presence was among the early on-field storylines as players reported for work.

The Colts remain undecided at wide receiver after reporting day. Indianapolis has not directly replaced veteran Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, and the club is awaiting the return of new top receiver Alec Pierce, who is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

General manager Chris Ballard said the team plans to keep evaluating the current receiving group in practice before making any additions. Ballard indicated the club would consider available veteran options and work through those possibilities as the evaluation continues.

Holder’s ongoing coverage also highlights larger questions facing the roster, including the quarterback room and whether Daniel Jones can regain his early-2025 form following a serious injury. The reporter is tracking potential breakout players and those on the roster bubble who could earn spots on the final 53-man roster. Expect additional updates through the first full week of the preseason, which begins Aug. 13.