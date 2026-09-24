Colts debut ‘Anvil Strike’; Bills unveil ‘Nickel City’ in Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL calendar brings a slate of gray and alternate looks, led by new releases from the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

According to the source, Indianapolis will debut its Rivalries uniform against the Houston Texans. Nicknamed “Anvil Strike,” the set is inspired by an anvil’s steel and uses a “dark anthracite” color meant to embody the Colts’ grit and intensity. The all-gray uniform pairs with a metallic blue helmet and, for the first time in team history, features a silver horseshoe on the sleeve. Classic blue numbers and “For The Shoe” on the inside collar round out the design.

The Buffalo Bills will wear an all-gray “Nickel City” look at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The uniform honors the strength and authenticity of Western New York and is directly inspired by the Buffalo Nickel, minted from 1913 to 1938. A metallic royal blue “charge” helmet tops the design, with the horn, eye and charge streak displayed in red to evoke a charging buffalo.

The Denver Broncos will don their midnight navy alternate on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Introduced ahead of the 2024 season, the all-navy combination is 2-0 this year; the team will use a navy-colored helmet after pairing the look with a summit white helmet last year. The Jacksonville Jaguars are wearing the teal classic prowler design first unveiled in 2024, featuring a prowling jaguar on the sleeves, a black helmet with the franchise’s original primary logo, custom white numbers with black and gold trim, and a three-color stripe down the white pants (teal with gold and black trim).

The source includes a full Week 3 uniform breakdown for all 32 NFL teams, listing helmet, jersey and pants combinations for each club.