Colts fire GM Chris Ballard; Hurts placed on season-ending IR as Week 7 looms

Thursday Night Football will pit Bears rookie Caleb Williams against Patriots QB Drake Maye in a matchup billed as a look at the league’s future, while Bengals at Ravens and Chiefs at Seahawks headline the weekend — the latter on Sunday night, according to ESPN. Monday’s biggest news included Eagles QB Jalen Hurts being placed on season-ending injured reserve and the Indianapolis Colts firing general manager Chris Ballard, the network reported.

Ballard was dismissed after the Colts’ Week 6 loss to the Titans, and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon kept head coach Shane Steichen in place, according to a statement released by the Colts. In that statement, Irsay-Gordon said the move “does not change our goals for this season,” adding that the club expects to “compete, improve and win football games,” ESPN reported.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the 2-4 Colts an 8.8% chance to make the postseason. The network noted that, while midseason coach firings tend to affect game-day results more than front-office changes, the primary responsibility for Indianapolis’ struggles rested with Ballard.

Since Andrew Luck’s retirement in 2019, the Colts have turned to a series of veteran stopgaps at quarterback — Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Gardner Minshew II and Daniel Jones — and passed on one major draft swing in Anthony Richardson Sr., ESPN wrote. Ballard’s inability to find a long-term solution at the position was cited as a central problem for the franchise.

ESPN also reported that injuries have hampered Richardson’s expected development and that Daniel Jones showed promise in 2025 before injuries interrupted his play. The story noted critiques of Indianapolis’ drafting strategy on the edge — citing Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu — and added that recent selections such as C.J. Allen, Justin Walley and Jaylahn Tuimoloau have been targeted by opposing offenses. The report said the Colts were not aggressive in free agency or trades until last year.