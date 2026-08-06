Colts lock up Jonathan Taylor as they seek to recapture 2025 form

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts directed their 2026 offseason spending at the pieces that produced their most optimism. The team signed receiver Alec Pierce to a four-year, $116 million deal, agreed to a two-year, $88 million contract with quarterback Daniel Jones and on Thursday extended running back Jonathan Taylor on a two-year, $44 million deal — the third-largest running back contract in NFL history.

Indianapolis’ approach reflects the boost the offense provided early in 2025. The Colts started 8-2 through Week 10, led the NFL in offensive expected points added (103.8), points per game (32.1), yards per game (396.9) and yards per play (6.4), and posted a league-high 11.5-point margin per game before a seven-game losing streak closed the season.

The late collapse was fueled by a season-ending injury to Jones and the loss of key defensive players, but the franchise remains intent on returning to the form it showed in that stretch. “What we saw in that first half is we were, in a record way, dominating offensively,” principal owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said after the season, underscoring why the club prioritized re-signing core offensive members.

The Colts’ formula paired Jones’ efficient passing, explosive deep shots to Pierce — who led the NFL in yards per catch — and Taylor’s ability to turn modest gains into game-breaking runs. Team officials and coaches argued Taylor’s presence enhanced play-action, reduced opponents’ willingness to drop extra defenders into coverage and prevented linebackers from keying entirely on rookie tight end Tyler Warren.

Taylor is already the second-leading rusher in Colts history behind Hall of Famer Edgerrin James. His knack for turning short gains into longer ones and producing long breakaway runs was on dramatic display in Week 10, when an inside run that appeared bottled up turned into an 83-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. “He’s our home run hitter,” former Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin said afterward. “He’s our knockout punch. He’s the best weapon in the league.”

The club reiterated Thursday that doubling down on offensive stars is central to its hopes of recapturing the early-season success of 2025 and that the Taylor extension was a key step in that plan.